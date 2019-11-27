Startups equipping Small and Medium Enterprises with new-age tools

The Indian markets are flooded with unprecedented smartphone adoption as these smart little devices empower every person with round-the-clock internet connectivity after all. These devices are also driving the markets closer to digital services and as a result the digital payments in India are expected to increase to USD132.2 billion by 2023, or more than double its market value of USD63.8 in 2019.As we know, credit and business go hand in hand. This is why Indian retailers can be seen updating their 'udhaar bahikhaata' or the credit book every day. And modernizing these credit books into a new age, the digital avatar is OKCredit. The bookkeeping application makes it easier for retailers to manage their credit by making this process digital. As an added benefit, the approach ensures that they are not on the receiving end of 'wear and tear' of their credit book which can result in a significant financial loss.