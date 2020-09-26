Startup Mission, She Loves Tech to hold contest on Oct 31

Kochi, Sep 26 (PTI) Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), in association with She Loves Tech, is organising a virtual competition to create a pan-India network for entrepreneurs, firms and investors to promote technology for women and women in technology.

The competition aims at boosting businesses led by women and any entrepreneur with a technology that is dedicated to improve the lives of women globally, a KSUM press release said here on Saturday.

KSUM has invited applications from startups at http://www.startupmission.in/shelovestech for She Loves Tech India 2020 preliminary round The National Grand Challenge-- scheduled for October 31.

October 3 is the last date for submitting the applications.

Ten best startups from the applicants would pitch virtually on The National Grand Challenge and the winner would get the opportunity to pitch in the global finals.

Preceding the preliminaries would be a mentorship round on October 26 and an Investor Caf for two days subsequently, the release said.

The mentorship round would be for the top 30 startups from the applications received, which would help them prepare pitch decks and polish them to be prepared for The National Grand Challenge.

The October 28 Investor Caf is organised by KSUM, which would be a one-to-one virtual meet with the investor and startups looking for financial support to take their business to the next level.

The 30 startups shortlisted for the mentorship round would participate for the Investor Caf.

Amongst the 30, 10 startups would get a chance to compete in The National Grand Challenge and the winner (One Startup) can attend a boot camp and get access to the international conference, all virtual.

There, the startup would get five minutes to pitch on stage and another three minutes for Q&A, the release added.

KSUM is the central agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

She Loves Tech is said to be the largest global startup competition focussed on women and technology.

