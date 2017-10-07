We started the game but slow: 'unhappy' coach after India's defeat to USA in FIFA U-17 opener

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): There was big gap between Team India and Team USA, said Luis Norton de Matos, India national under-17 football team, after they slumped to a 0-3 defeat against the USA in their opening Group A clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday.

"There was big gap between our team and the other team. We started the game but slow. There was big occasion to goal in first minute. After that they control the game. We dint lose control and we don't lose our focus. I m not happy with results of course," said Matos, during the post match conference.

"USA played with four forwards. They played with very strong force this was the first time for our players playing in front of 40 thousand people. They missed some chance of goal. USA was much experienced team. They tried to play with to lines of control. The big victory of indian players will be the experience they get from this tournament. There are players who can be better. But I am satisfied with the way were organised. I never dreamed it would be easy. Always a little percentage and we fought for this percentage. If we scored 2-1 it would be completely different in trying to save the game," he added.

However, the match marked a historic moment in the history of Indian football, as the Indian U-17 National Team became the first ever Indian participant in a FIFA Tournament.

In the early minutes of the first half, India saw the efforts go off-target after USA started putting pressure on Indian goalkeeper Dheeraj Moirangthem.

Speaking about the match, as early as in the 10th minute, USA was awarded a free-kick after the hosts committed a foul, which the boys in blue successfully managed to defend.

Later on, India were awarded the first corner of the game when Aniket Jadhav tries to cut into from the right.

However, the hosts failed to convert it into a goal.

It was in the 30th minute of the game when USA put themselves ahead courtesy Josh Sargent, who successfully converted the penalty into a goal which was awarded to him after he was tripped by Jitendra Singh.

India went into the second half 0-1 down against a dominant USA.

The visitors started the second half with enhanced energy and enthusiasm.

Two minutes into the second half and USA had already made two attacks.

However, Dheeraj displayed a calm and composed performance to avoid giving the visitors a further lead.

In the 51st minute, USA doubled their lead through Chris Durkin scores just seven minutes into the second half.

Though, India's star forward Komal Thotal created multiple chances and impressed the home side with his skills, USA survived the scare and started a counter-attack.

Andrew Carleton eventually pulled back the third goal for his side just six minutes before the full time to give the visitors 3-0 lead, after India hit the crossbar.

Despite the defeat, the Indian colts have certainly shown they can compete at the highest level.

The Indian Colts will now lock horns with Colombia on October 9, followed by their final group game against Ghana on October 12 respectively at the same venue. (ANI)