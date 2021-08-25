UP Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Scheme Uplifts 11,454 Rural Women

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s efforts to empower rural women and make them self-reliant during the last four-and-a-half years has started yielding results as more and more rural females are now turning to entrepreneurship.

As many as 11,454 women of the state have benefited so far from the Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP), according to official statistics.

In the financial year 2020-21, the beneficiaries of the programme included women hailing from Akbarpur block of Ambedkar Nagar, Bankati block of Basti, Pipraich block of Gorakhpur and Sewapuri block of Varanasi. Before this, women belonging to different blocks of nine districts benefited.

It is noteworthy that the SVEP was launched to strengthen women’s groups in UP while accelerating the economic development of villages and eliminating poverty and unemployment from there.

Women in rural areas of the State are setting up grocery shops, power loom units as well as flour and porridge mills, strengthening the rural economy. These efforts are making villagers in general financially stronger than before.

Also, the National Rural Livelihood Mission has been playing a vital role in motivating rural women of UP to start small industries.

Since 2017, the Government has helped several groups of women set up small industries and enterprises in 19 blocks of 19 districts.

For setting up a single enterprise, women are given loans ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh, whereas for setting up a community industry, a loan of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh is being given to women’s groups. The ratio of women and men working in these industries is 60:40, respectively.

The government also ensures that the men working in the units are related to women of the group. A sizeable number of women is also working in the manufacturing, trading and service sectors.

