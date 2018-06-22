They start using separatist jargon when thrown out of power: Jitendra Singh to Saifuddin Soz

Congress leader Saifuddin Soz sparked a fresh controversy by saying that former Pakistani general Parvez Musharraf was right when he said Kashmiris prefer independence than to join Pakistan. On the statement, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh said that this has been a trend for Kashmir centric politicians. "When they're in power they swear by Kashmir being integral part of India. Moment they're thrown out of power they start using this separatist or semi-separatist jargon", he added.