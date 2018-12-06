Start-ups to meet with venture capital funds in Goa

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) The government is organising a one-day start-up conference in Goa on Friday for budding entrepreneurs to tap global funding, an official statement said.

The annual Start-up India Venture Capital Summit in Goa is being organised by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) and the Goa government, said a Union Commerce Ministry statement here.

With the theme of "Mobilizing Global Capital for Innovation in India", the event will showcase the Indian start-up opportunity for funds from around the world, it said.

"The summit aims to attract more global capital into the country. The event will enable a dialogue between government and experienced venture capital fund managers on ways to further promote the start-up ecosystem in India," it added.

Noting that the Goa government is focused on building a vibrant start-up ecosystem in the state, the statement said that over 150 participants are expected to attend the event from around 100 funds in the US, China, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore, among others.

At an event here last week, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said that the government has been taking several steps to promote the start-up ecosystem in the country.

He said the Ministry is working on a policy to provide mentorship to start-ups, discussing with the regulator on reducing the regulatory burden, as well as meeting with global funds for providing funding support to start-ups.

