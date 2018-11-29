Start-up conference in Goa in December: Prabhu

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) The government is organising a start-up conference in Goa in December for budding entrepreneurs to woo global funding, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Thursday.

Addressing the TiE Global Summit here, Prabhu said that the government had been taking several steps to promote the start-up ecosystem in the country.

"We are working on a policy to provide mentorship to start-ups. We are having a series of talks with the regulator for reducing the regulatory burden, as well as meeting global funds for providing funding support to start-ups," he said.

Describing India as one of the most congenial ecosystems for start-ups, the Minister said that efforts were underway to make these the "new drivers of growth for India".

Noting that over 30,000 start-ups had already been registered in the country, Prabhu said that these numbers did not reveal the actual existence of many more which had not approached the government for assistance.

In 2017 alone, 15,000 start-ups were registered, he said.

Prabhu also said that since start-ups help create jobs and boost economic growth, the government was working on strengthening the ecosystem for them in various sectors, including in agriculture and services.

