Starkenn to unveil premium bicycles at Auto Expo

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Starkenn Sports Pvt. Ltd, a premium bicycle company, will launch the worlds fastest bicycle Giant Propel Advanced Disc on Thursday at the much-awaited Auto Expo.

Starkenn is also launching the special edition Giant TCR Advanced SL Maglia Rosa celebrating (current world champion) Tom Dumoulin's victory at the 100th edition of The Giro D'Italia, with a special edition race replica bike featuring pink accents throughout autographed by him, according to a release.

As per the reports of Aero Concepts Engineering (ACE) from France, Propel Advanced Disc is the fastest road bike in the world. The current generation Giant Propel Advanced Disc is faster than its rim brake sibling version. Apart from other advancements, all the wires and cables concealed in this bike makes it the best aerodynamic bike in the world. Michael Matthews, the green jersey winner (the best sprinter) at Tour De France 2017, used this bike.

Both the bicycles will be available in India, Giant Propel Advanced Disc at Rs 3.6 lakhs and Giant TCR Advanced Maglia Rosa at Rs 6.9 lakhs.

Additionally, Starkenn will be displaying a number of On Road, X Road and Off Road bikes ranging from Rs 18,000 to Rs 5 lakhs.

Pravin V Patil, MD & CEO, Starkenn Sports Pvt Ltd said: "India is gradually opening up to the concept of bicycling as a lifestyle and a sport and for this we plan on being able to provide the best to our customers."

Starkenn Sports will be unveiling its premium bicycles at the Auto Expo in Hall 8 stall no.E10.

