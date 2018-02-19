Star India wins rights for IPL, domestic cricket

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Star India Pvt. Ltd on Monday won the rights for audio-visual production services for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and BCCI domestic cricket for the 2018-19 season.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited Request For Proposal (RFP) documents for services relating to the live production of all matches for IPL Season 2018 and Domestic season 2018-19.

The service agreement and the contract term will cover one season of the IPL (2018) and one season of domestic cricket (2018-2019).

The BCCI, however, reserves the right to extend the term for one more season of IPL (2019) and one more season of domestic cricket (2019-2020) and at its discretion, further extend the term to include IPL season 2020, as provided for in the service agreement.

