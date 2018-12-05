Star India launch regional sports channel Star Sports 1 Telugu

Hyderabad, Dec 5 (IANS) Indias sports broadcaster Star Sports on Wednesday announced the launch of a dedicated Telugu sports channel for sports lovers across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana .

The channel will offer multiple sporting events in Telugu, starting with the ongoing sixth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The channel -- Star Sports 1 Telugu -- will have experts, commentators and players building a strong compelling offering for Telugu speaking sports audiences.

Meanwhile, a TVC was also launched for the new channel, which features famous actor Rana Daggubati, ambassador for PKL in Andhra and Telangana.

Speaking on the launch, PKL outfit Telugu Titans' star raider Rahul Chaudhari stated: "Over the past few seasons we have received immense support from fans in this region, they have cheered for Telugu Titans and been there to support us at every match."

"I am confident Star Sports 1 Telugu will make fans come together to watch their favourite sport in their language, starting with our home games here," he added.

--IANS

kk/sed