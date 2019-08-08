Star cast of 'Sacred Games 2' promote the web series

Netflix India's highly-awaited original web show 'Sacred Games' is returning for its sophomore season on August 15. Cast was spotted promoting the series in retro look. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Surveen Chawla, Elnaaz Norouzi and Amruta Subhash were seen glamming up the city with their vibrant outfits.The second season of the show has been directed by Anurag Khayap and Neeraj Ghaywan.Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play lead role in 'Sacred Games'. It will also star Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey in the second season. Other actors include Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla etc.The show will stream on Netflix from August 15.