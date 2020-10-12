Star campaigner list to be updated according to Bihar election phase, schedule: BJP

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 12 (ANI): The list of star campaigners gets updated according to the election phase and schedule, said Bihar unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday while asking to people to avoid "misleading news".

The response came a day after the party released the list of 30 star campaigners for the poll-bound state in which the name of national spokespersons--Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Syed Shahnawaz Hussain--names were missing.

"There are reports that names of Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Syed Shahnawaz Hussain are not in the list of star campaigners. Be clear that this is just one list. The list of star campaigners is updated according to the election phase and schedule. In such a situation, we should avoid such misleading news without knowing it," Bihar BJP said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda are among the star campaigners for the BJP for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)