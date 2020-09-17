Stanley Crouch, social critic and a champion of jazz in America, dies at 74

By Sam Roberts

Stanley Crouch, the fiercely iconoclastic social critic who elevated the invention of jazz into a metaphor for the indelible contributions that Black people have made to American democracy, died Wednesday at a hospital in the Bronx. He was 74.

His wife, Gloria Nixon Crouch, said the cause was complications of a long, unspecified illness.

Crouch defied easy categorization. A former Black nationalist who had been seared by witnessing the 1965 Watts race riots in his native Los Angeles, he transformed himself into a widely read essayist, syndicated newspaper columnist, novelist and MacArthur Foundation "genius award" winner whose celebrity was built, in part, on his skewering " and even physical smackdowns " of his former intellectual comrades.

All the while he championed jazz, enlarging its presence in American culture by helping to found Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, one of the country's premier showcases for that most American of musical genres, and by promoting the career of the celebrated trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, who co-founded the jazz center in 1991 and remains its artistic director.

Crouch proclaimed himself a 'radical pragmatist,' defining it this way: "I affirm whatever I think has the best chance of working, of being both inspirational and unsentimental, of reasoning across the categories of false division and beyond the decoy of race."

Espousing that pragmatism, he found ready adversaries among fellow African Americans whom he criticized as defining themselves in racial terms and as reducing the broader Black experience to one of victimization. He vilified gangsta rap as "'Birth of a Nation' with a backbeat," the Rev. Al Sharpton as a "buffoon," the Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan as "insane," the Nobel laureate Toni Morrison "as American as PT Barnum" and Alex Haley, the author of Roots, as "opportunistic."

By contrast, he venerated his intellectual mentors James Baldwin, Ralph Ellison and Albert Murray, who, by his lights, saw beyond the conventions of race and ideology while viewing the contributions of Black people as integral to the American experience.

(Crouch disdained the expression African American, saying: "I use Negro, black American, Afro American. And I might throw brown American in eventually. I don't use African American because I have friends who are from Africa. But I do use Afro-American, because that means it's derived but it's not direct.")

Crouch's surname belied his intellectual stance: He was rarely defensive and always unapologetic about his views. Like "an ebony Buddha," as Robert S Boynton of The New Yorker described him in 1995, Crouch never shrank from what he viewed " or even relished " as an opportunity to challenge dogma or respond to the slightest provocation.

Crouch said he had largely taught himself to write by devouring books as a child and then drawing on an innate lyrical sensibility, which he expressed in poetry as well as in prose. He wrote of the jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie:

"He rose from the position of an odd fish to a star surfer riding the high, high curving water of a trend, sank into the position of those miracles taken for granted, but periodically returned to view, dripping with new wisdoms, beckoning as others followed him on the thin boards of art and entertainment that those who make their name in jazz must ride, atop the roller coaster waves of public taste, swinging all our blues in a fickle brine where they are forever at peril."

Crouch attended, though never graduated from, two community colleges, but his stature as a writer led to teaching positions at Pomona, Pitzer and Claremont Colleges, all of them in Claremont, California, east of Los Angeles, where he was known as a charismatic poet and teacher of English and theater in the late 1960s and early '70s. (At Pomona, one of his students was George C. Wolfe, who became artistic director of the Public Theater in New York.)

At Claremont, he established Black Music Infinity, a band made up of young musicians from the area, all of whom went on to become noted avant-garde figures, among them the saxophonists David Murray and Arthur Blythe and the bassist Mark Dresser.

After transplanting himself to New York in 1975, Crouch wrote for The Village Voice, where he was hired as a staff writer in 1980 and fired in 1988 after a fistfight with a fellow writer.

Story continues