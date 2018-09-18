Standalone 'Reliance Health Insurance' to be operational this fiscal: Anmol Ambani

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Reliance Health Insurance -- a standalone health insurer -- will be operational this fiscal, said Anmol Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Capital Ltd, on Tuesday.

He also said that Reliance General Insurance will be listed in stock exchanges this fiscal.

Addressing the company shareholders here at the company's annual general meeting, Ambani said: "We are setting up a standalone health insurance company."

He said the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has given the R1 approval for the health insurance venture.

"We expect the company to be operational early next year. It will be a digital first company," he said.

Ambani said Reliance General Insurance will be listed in the stock exchanges this fiscal. The insurance company has got the IRDAI's nod for the purpose.

He said technologies in the financial field are evolving at breathtaking speed and the company is exploring new-age technologies like blockchain and others.

Ambani said the company is leveraging big data to personalise its services and has also deployed Internet of Things (IoT).

He said the company aims to be in top three in all the business verticals it operates.

The Reliance Capital operates in mutual fund, life insurance, general insurance, commodities broking, home finance and commercial finance.

He said the company would nurture and develop new businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors, though Reliance Capital is technically a holding company or core investment company.

--IANS

vj/nir