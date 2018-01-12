We stand taller than first world countries: Former ISRO director on 100th satellite launch

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch Cartosat-2 Series satellite on PSLV rocket from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday marking 100th satellite launched by the space agency. Four months after an unsuccessful satellite launch, the space agency will launch surveillance satellite from the "Cartosat 2" and 30 other satellites of India and six other countries including United State, Japan and United Kingdom. Dr Surendra Pal, former ISRO associate director said that it's a matter of pride and the success of launch will and make us stand taller than countries like USA, France, and Canada. They denied technology to us before and now seeking our help, he added.