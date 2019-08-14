We stand in solidarity with those who are affected by floods: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (ANI): While addressing the nation in the national capital on the auspicious occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today, when we are marking Independence Day, many of our citizens are suffering due to floods in various parts of the country. We stand in solidarity with those who are affected by the floods." This is PM Modi's sixth consecutive address to the nation in which he focused on several issues. He spoke for around 92 minutes during his speech.