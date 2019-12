Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that their stand on Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 won't be different from what is being taken by All India Congress Committee (AICC). While speaking to mediapersons in Raipur, he said, "Our stand won't be different from what is being taken by All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Citizenship Amendment Act. Our stand is same as them."