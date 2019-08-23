I stand with Prime Minister on decision of revoking Article 370: Isha Koppikar

Bollywood actress, Isha Koppikar said the decision to revoke Article 370 was great and she stands with Prime Minister on this decision. While speaking to ANI, "I stand with the PM on this decision. I am feeling proud about abrogation of Article 370. Prime Minister has thought a lot about it and then has taken the decision." She also added, "I am with every citizen of India. I am against every person who stands against India."