We stand with you, Netanyahu tells Modi post Kashmir attack

Jerusalem, Feb 15 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday expressed solidarity with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in the wake of the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 45 CRPF personnel.

"To my dear friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, we stand with you, the security forces and the people of India following this heinous terrorist attack," Netanyahu said on Twitter.

"We send our condolences to the families of the victims," the Israeli leader added.

The international community led by the US strongly denounced the Thursday strike by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) during which an operative of the group crashed a car bomb into a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

US President Donald Trump asked Pakistan to "end immediately" the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil and said that the attack strengthened "our resolve to bolster counter-terrorism cooperation and coordination between the US and India".

It was the worst ever strike on security forces on any single day since a separatist campaign broke out in Jammu and Kashmir in 1989.

