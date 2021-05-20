'Stand with nation'; BKU spokesperson asks farmers to postpone protest amid COVID crisis

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Bhopal Singh. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Bhopal Singh on Thursday asked farmers protesting at the borders of the national capital to postpone the agitation against the Centre's farm laws, saying that they must stand with the nation during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Singh added that at least two protesting farmers had succumbed to the virus so far, and asked who would agitate if farmers will keep dying.

"Two farmers died at Singhu border due to Corona. If farmers will keep dying like this who will agitate? I would like to request to farmers, that looking at the crisis in the country, we must postpone agitation for the time being," the BKU spokesperson said.

He further urged farmers to 'be with the nation' during the pandemic and carry out the agitation in the future.

"We will only be called 'annadatta' if we survive. We will be called that only if we will be able to save our crops and lives. We will carry out the agitation in the future, but the situation is not right now. We must be with the nation in these difficult times," he said.

Meanwhile, a large convoy of farmers from Punjab's Taran Taran left for the Delhi border on Thursday where farmers have been protesting since November last year.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has also given a call to observe May 26 as a 'Black Day' For Democracy - the day the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government took the oath of office in 2014 and then again on 30th May in 2019. (ANI)