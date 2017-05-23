"We stand with India in fighting terrorism": German Ambassador to India

Expressing concern after a massive explosion in Manchester Arena, German Ambassador to India, Martin Ney addressed a press conference in the national capital on Tuesday and said that the whole world is worried about threat of terrorism haunting our societies, further stating this is a common threat. He added that "We have it not only in India, but Germany had terrible attack during Christmas time in Berlin". He said that they are standing side by side with India in fighting terrorism and share intelligence with the Indian Government. Two loud explosions were reportedly heard near the ticket counter of the arena. However, the cause of the reported blast is still not known.