Stand could be different from LS, if don't get satisfactory answers: Sanjay Raut on CAB 2019

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Dec 11. Speaking on it, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "What is this new definition that those who won't support the Bill are against the country? Can't we express our feelings and thinking in Parliament and even outside of it? Those who are protesting against it in Northeast are also the citizen of India. So, are all of those traitors?" He further said, "We have to clear our doubts on this bill, if we don't get satisfactory answers then our stand could be different from what we took in Lok Sabha."