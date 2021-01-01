Stalin writes to Tamil Nadu CM seeking special assembly session to bring resolution against Centre's farm laws

DMK president MK Stalin (File photo: ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], January 1 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Friday wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy, seeking a special assembly session to bring resolution against Centre's farm laws.

In his letter, the DMK leader said that with Tamil Nadu being the first state to waive off loans to farmers and provide electricity, it is time for the state to unite and stand with them.

"A passage of the resolution must be brought in the Tamil Nadu Assembly against the three farm laws of the Centre. For that the Assembly must be convened immediately," Stalin wrote.

"As Tamil Nadu the first state to waive loans to farmers and provide free electricity, it is imperative that Tamil Nadu, at this critical juncture for farmers, unite without any distinction, stand by their side and insist that their demands be met," he added.

The DMK chief mentioned that Kerala too passed a resolution against the farm laws yesterday. "After Punjab, Kerala too passed a resolution in the state Assembly calling for repeal of three farm laws," he wrote.

Earlier on December 18, DMK and its allies had observed a one-day fast in Chennai in support of farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)