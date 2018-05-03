STAIRS appoints Pande as technical committee head

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Society for Transformation, Inclusion and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS), Indias premier not-for-profit organisation in broad basing of sports, on Thursday announced the appointment of Mayank Pande as the head of its technical committee.

Pande is the Promoter of GoPlaySport, a company aiming to develop and promote second-tier sports such as squash and cycling in India.

He is a member of the FICCI sports committee and also chairs its CSR and sports agenda.

Speaking on the Occasion Siddhartha Upadhyay, a member of the governing body of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and founder of STAIRS, said: "STAIRS is committed to make India a sporting superpower. Sports is one of the most potent ways to engage society productivity and bring out the potential in budding sportsmen and women."

