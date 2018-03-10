STAIRS announces collaboration with law firm

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The Society For Transformation, Inclusion and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS) -- a not-for-profit organisation in broadbasing of sports -- and 'Kanth & Associates', a full-service law firm, have entered into a collaboration.

The collaboration, which was finalised on Friday, will focus on the importance of IPR at every level in sports development with strong legal intervention to protect the budding sportspersons.

"STAIRS has contributed to broadbasing sports in India and impacted the entire eco-system. Our efforts and the government's emphasis on making India a sporting nation has created lot of opportunities in the sector," Sports Authority of India (SAI) Governing Body member and STAIRS founder Siddhartha Upadhyay said in a statement.

"We are well aware that protecting the development of sports at the grass root and advanced levels is a very complex issue and we are confident that together with Gaurang Kanth we can come up with frameworks and solutions that will help the nation. We are excited to join hands with Gaurang Kanth and will be closely working with him to introduce IPR in sports development amongst other issues," he added.

--IANS

ajb/dg