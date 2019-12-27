Staging protest is our democratic right and we must do it peacefully: Chief Imam on CAA protests

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, the Chief Imam of All India Organization of Imams of Mosques, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said, "I would like to make an appeal to all the citizens of this country that peace must continue and staging a protest is our democratic right and we must protest but peacefully." "Also a delegation of 50 members including Imams will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he added.