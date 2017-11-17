Stage set for three days of Supercross Extravaganza

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 17 (ANI-BusinessWire India): Seven team, 11 international riders and 53 Indian riders will vie for top honors in the fourth edition of Pune Invitational Supercross League 2017 which gets underway at Royal Palms, Mundhwa, and Pune from November 17 to 19, 2017.

After three exciting editions of Pune Invitational Supercross League, Vilo Events are back with its fourth edition which promises to be bigger and better with its three-day racing fiesta supported by Panchshil Realty.

The event promises to enthrall the audiences as top riders will showcase their skills and try to outdo each other in what promises to be exciting three-days of action packed racing event.

To start with all eyes will be on defending champions Bhalla Royale and their riders. Also in action would be ace rider and talented rider Harith Noah who was unbeaten in the 2014 edition when he was part of Aranha Racing. Harith is now part of new entrant team INK Racing. Also to look out would be Ishan Dasnayake of Sri Lanka who is regular on the Indian Supercross racing. Local lad Rugved Barguje will be the star attraction from the local fans' perspective as he recently has been making a lot of loud noises at the national circuit. Also one cannot forget the presence of international riders who would display their daredevil skills in front of pack audiences. The overseas riders are from US, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Germany.

The major attraction of this year's league is said to be the junior's category competition which will see races between the very young and talented riders like Pune's Yuvraj Kondhe, Karan Karle, Ikshan Shanbag and Sarthak Chavan and amongst these boys, there will also be one girl rider, Tanika Shanbhag of Satara.

With motocross racing, there will be freestyle motocross shows every afternoon, food stalls, music, product launches, exhibits, various performances and of course the Supercross models. This action-packed event will also showcase some best brands, artists, and racers.

"Every year the league has added excitement and has thrown a lot of surprises. With a new format, new teams and new riders the league promises to be an exciting offer. I am confident that this year is going to set a benchmark as compared to the previous versions," said Eeshan Lokhande, Event Director and Partner, Vilo Events.

"The new track promises a lot of twist and turns as this is very compact track in racing terms. The track offers a lot to riders who are willing to take risk and go all out to conquer the ultimate glory," he added.

The Pune Invitational Supercross League is the most talked about Supercross event in India and also the first of its kind franchise-based league format in the Supercross racing event in the world. The event also promises to revolutionise the sport of motocross and Supercross in India this time with the amount of entertainment it promises to offer.

These riders will have to ride six motos over these three days and the team riders will earn points as per their performance in each round. Points will be given for each of the races and the rider who will earn the highest points will be declared as the winner of this league and so the overall championship gets a great competitive edge. (ANI-BusinessWire India)