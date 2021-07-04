Stadiums to Open in Delhi; Multiplexes, Pools to Remain Shut

Stadiums and sports complexes have been allowed to open in Delhi on a normal basis, but with no spectators, as per an order of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

However, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, banquet halls, social/political gatherings, auditoriums, swimming pools, schools, colleges, spas and amusement parks will continue to remain shut in the national capital.

The order comes as the city continues to report low daily coronavirus cases. On Saturday, 86 new infections were reported, with a positivity rate of 0.11 percent, along with five deaths.

(With inputs from ANI.)

