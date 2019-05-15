St Stephen's ropes in church for admissions, teachers condemn move as 'unconstitutional'

In a first in the history of Delhi University's St Stephen's College, its panel to interview students for undergraduate admissions this year will include one member of the college's Supreme Council, which comprises of six members of the Church of North India (CNI). The decision taken in a meeting of college's Staff Council has irked college teachers, who have condemned the decision calling it as "illegal and unacademic". According to teachers, the decision is in violation of the college's constitution, which categorically states that the supreme council shall have no jurisdiction in the administration of the college. The teachers also said that in the meeting of the Governing Body held on March 14, no such decision had been announced by Principal John Varghese. Professor Nandita Narain told ANI that the decision will diminish the merit of admissions. In view of the above-mentioned contentions, the teachers have urged authorities to withdraw the decision. Highlighting that the move has violated college's constitution, Nandita Narain, Associate Professor said, "The supreme council is a body of six members of the governing body, which are all affiliated with the church of North India. They only have a role to play in religious instructions. But the college constitution does not allow them to have any say in college administration matters. We objected since it violated the constitution."