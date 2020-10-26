St. Stephen’s College’s Policy Conclave Plans To Bring Together Young Policy Enthusiasts

#PartnerED

The past year alone has brought with it a multitude of challenges at both the national and global level. It is now, more than ever that we require divergent and unique solutions from citizens consciously engaged in solving problems.

To this end, Policy Conclave organised by the Planning Forum of St. Stephen’s College aims to encourage the participation and involvement of the student community in the field of public policy.

It’s a three-day event that includes a keynote address by Yamini Aiyar (President, CPR), a Case Study Competition and a Policy Research Competition.

The Planning Forum was established at St. Stephen’s College in 1960 at the behest of the first Prime Minister of the country, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru.

The team strives to provide a platform to critically analyse current events, articulate opinions on matters pertaining to the status quo and engage in implementing and devising pragmatic solutions.

The Themis Policy Case Study Competition was introduced this year as an evolved iteration of their previous policy case study competitions.

The competition, as its name suggests, aims to provide the participants with an experience that would elevate their decision-making skills and erudition. The competition would be held in two parts: The prelims and the finals.

The former entails a general case study on a contemporary theme in which participants would enact the portfolio of local governmental authority; the latter would have selected groups of participants who would formulate complex solutions for a given policy crisis, and face updates and questions on them.

The Policy Research Competition was introduced this year with the aim of encouraging policy research at the undergraduate level. Participants will submit abstracts that cover their research question, goals, and how they plan to take their research forward.

The finalists will be invited to present their policy papers before an esteemed judging panel. The Planning Forum hopes to facilitate the continued research of the winning abstract by providing funding as well as mentorship from one of India’s leading think tanks.

For the keynote speech, the event has invited one of the most prominent policy-makers of our country, today.

Ms. Yamini Aiyar, the President and Chief Executive of the Centre for Policy Research will be delivering the lecture on the topic “Navigating India’s 21st Century Policy Challenges: Confronting the Challenge of State Capacity and its Impact on Public Policy.”

She has worked extensively in the field of public policy- from strengthening citizen engagement in local governments to tackling public expenditure for social policy programmes.

The organization that she spearheads is one of the leading public policy think-tanks in the company and we hope that this lecture will alert everyone to the many public policy challenges that India faces and the crucial role that we, as public policy enthusiasts can play.

The lecture will be open to all and will be held on the 30th of October, 2020 at 4 PM IST. Do join in for an informative and engaging session with a group of young policy enthusiasts! Register now at https://tinyurl.com/policyconclave2020

