St. Pius wins FC Bayern Youth Cup's Mumbai leg

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) St. Pius Mulund defeated Ryan International School, Nerul 2-0 in the Mumbai leg final of sixth edition of adidas FC Bayern Youth Cup here on Tuesday.

The finalists St Pius Mulund and Ryan International School Nerul showcased an impressive game where the former managed to beat its contender in the meet, which is a joint initiative by adidas and FC Bayern.

The event witnessed participation of over 60 schools from across the city.

Out of the bunch of highly competent teams, St Pius Mulund took St. Marys Mazgaon, beating them in semi-finals by 3-2 on penalties and in second semi-finals, Cambridge School Kandivali was defeated 1-0 by Ryan International.

The tournament will now head towards its city legs in Kolkata, Chennai and Srinagar and will conclude with the finals in February, 2019 in Delhi.

Notably, adidas FC Bayern Youth Cup India is an under-16 seven-a-side inter-school football tournament.

--IANS

