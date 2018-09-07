St John's Edge signs Satnam for NBL Canada

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) St. Johns Edge, a basketball club in Canada, on Friday announced the signing of India's star player Satnam Singh Bhamara for the upcoming season of the National Basketball League (NBL) Canada.

In 2015, Singh was the first Indian born player to be drafted by an NBA team -- Dallas Mavericks' affiliate team Texas Legends, and he was also the first player to enter the National Basketball Association (NBA) draft without playing in college or overseas since 2005.

Representing India at the FIBA Asia Championship in 2011, 2013 and 2017, Satnam is now on his way to Canada to prove his might.

Commenting on the development, Dough Plumb, Head Coach, St. John's Edge said: "We're excited to add Satnam to our team, he brings a history of NBA and international playing pedigree to our team."

"It's remarkable to truly understand where he's come from and where he is today. This is a great signing not only for our organization but for our league," he added.

The contract and negotiations with St. John's Edge and Satnam were facilitated by Cornerstone Sport, a sport management and talent representation agency.

