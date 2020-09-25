SSR lawyer Vikas Singh claims 200% murder; homicide angle back in focus | Top headlines | 25th Sept

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1.Lawyer Vikas Singh makes SENSATIONAL claim; says Sushant's death by strangulation and not suicide

-Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has made a sensational and shocking claim that the cause of the death of the actor was due to strangulation and not suicide. He levelled these charges stating that a doctor part of the AIIMS team had mentioned it to him a long time back that Sushant's death was due to strangulation and not by suicide. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating this matter along with Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotic Control Bureau which is probing the drug angle

A panel of doctors from AIIMS is set to give its report on the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput which was done at the Cooper hospital in Mumbai.

2.Subramanian Swamy reacts on Vikas Singh's claim that Sushant was murdered,says 'I think he is right'

-Sushant Sing Rajput's family lawyer has yet again made a startling revelation that the reason for Sushant Singh's death was strangulation and not suicide. This was revealed to him by inside sources who were part of the AIIMS panel. He said that it is 200% confirmed that it is a murder.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had stated the murder theory earlier, however, the claims were rejected by few at the beginning. Reacting to Vikas Singh's statement he said that he is happy that they have taken the murder angle into consideration. He also stated that there is enough evidence to register an FIR in the case under section 302.

3. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor to be grilled by NCB on Sept 26 | Detailed Report

-The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has widened its probe in the Bollywood drug case. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been summoned with Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and more.

Rakul Preet Singh will be grilled by the NCB team today whereas Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor will be interrogated on September 26.

Deepika Padukone has reached the Mumbai Airport from Goa and will be questioned by the team tomorrow. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh's drug chats have not been revealed but have been mentioned by Rhea Chakraborty in her statement to NCB.

Times Now's Sheryll and Priyank Tripathi with more details.

4. Election Commission to announce the dates for Bihar elections; 1st election amidst Coronavirus

-The Election Commission of India will be holding a press conference today at 12:30 in the National Capital, it is stated that the Election Commission of India will be announcing poll dates for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

The press briefing by the Election Commission of India is said to take place today. Nitish Kumar led NDA to take on the grand alliance by Congress and RJD. Bihar Elections are considered to be of significant importance as they are the first elections to take place amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

The new COVID protocols would also come into place in order to ensure that a number of aspects of election management would happen smoothly.

5. Bharat Bandh protest launched against farm ordinances; Voices say 'Guarantee MSP in bill'

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the farmers for a just and equitable environment considering the farm ordinances, the country is observing a nationwide bandh today against the centre's farm bills. Various farmers' bodies are participating in the Bharat bandh. In Punjab, farmers' 'rail roko' protest has entered its second day. As protestors continue to sit on railway tracks across the state. The farmers have also received support from 18 political parties which include Congress, TMC, and the left. As per the farmers, mere assurance will do them no good, they want assurances in written that NSP will exist and APMC will continue to function in the manner, they used to previously. This is the prime concern of the farmers and the farm leaders.