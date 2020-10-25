Senior police officer flags off Run for Unity in Leh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Leh, Rajiv Pandey on Sunday flagged off a Run for Unity to pay homage to security personnel killed in action.

Rajiv Pandey told reporters, "National Police Commemoration Day was held on October 21 and in that series, we are paying homage to martyrs in different programmes for a week. So on the first day, we did Run for Unity programme."

"NCC and school students participated in the Run for Unity. To promote fitness among the children, we gave them gifts and prizes," the SSP said.

"After this, our programmes include a performance by our police band in an orchestra in the market in memory of martyrs. They will also pay homage to martyrs by going to their native places and tell villagers about them," he said.

"On October 31, we will conclude the events by again paying homage to martyrs," the SSP added. (ANI)