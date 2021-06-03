SSC GD Examination 2021 Notification Likely To Be Released Soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the notification of the exam for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty or GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The SSC GD constable notification which was scheduled to be released in the first week of May was postponed on May 7 due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. While announcing the postponement, the commission had said that it will release the notification of examination in due course after “assessing the situation” caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, the situation across the country is improving as India is witnessing a consistent drop in the number of new Covid-19 cases compared to previous months. For the past few days, the country is witnessing less than 1, 20,000 new COVID-19 cases on a daily basis and hence it is being expected that the commission will soon release the notification of SSC GD examination 2021.

According to media reports, the commission might release the notification before June 15. However, no confirmation has come from SSC. The candidates should keep a close track of SSC’s official website — ssc.nic.in — for getting the latest updates on the SSC GD Constable Exam 2021.

Earlier, the SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 official notification was expected to be released on March 25, later it was deferred to first week of May, 2021. On May 7, the release of the notification was postponed till further notice.

Indian citizens between the age of 18 and 23 who have passed Class 10th from a recognised board can apply for SSC GD exam. It is a national-level examination for recruitment of candidates at entry-level job.

SSC is an organisation that works under the Central government to recruit staff for various posts in Ministries and departments of the Government of India and in subordinate offices.

