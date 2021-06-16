SSC GD Constable Notification 2021 Expected To Release Soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the notification of the exam for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty or GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

Along with the cancellation of a few exams, the commission on May 7 postponed the SSC GD constable notification due to an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in India. Earlier, the commission was scheduled to release the notification in the first week of May.

While postponing the notification, the Commission said that it will release the notification of the examination in due course after “assessing the COVID-19 situation” in the country.

It is now being expected that the commission will soon release the notification for the exam as the Covid-19 situation across the country is improving compared to the previous month. Now, the daily COVID-19 cases have fallen below 70,000. However, no confirmation has come from the SSC. The commission has not said anything when it will release the notification for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2021.

The candidates have been advised to close track of SSC’s official website — ssc.nic.in — for getting the latest updates on the SSC GD Constable Exam 2021.

Earlier, the SSC GD Constable 2021 official notification was scheduled to be released on March 25, later it was deferred to the first week of May. On May 7, the Commission postponed the release of the notification till further notice. No update in this regard has come out from the SSC so far.

According to the annual examination calendar of the SSC, the recruitment examination is proposed to be conducted from August 2-25.

Anybody in the age groups of 18-23 with a class 10 certificate from a recognized board is eligible to apply for the SSC GD examination. SSC GD exam is a national-level examination for the recruitment of candidates for entry-level jobs in Central security agencies.

