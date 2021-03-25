SSC GD Constable 2021 registration begins today; apply at ssc.nic.in by 10 May

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to begin the registration for the posts of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) on Thursday, 25 March). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website - ssc.gov.in - to apply. The last date for registration is 10 May.

The exam is conducted for the selection in the following forces:

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Border Security Force (BSF) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Assam Rifles

The recruitment process includes a computer-based test, physical standard test, physical efficiency test, and medical examination. The computer-based test is expected to be conducted from 2 to 25 August. Candidates who clear this will be eligible for other rounds.

Steps:

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website on the search bar >Step 2: Click on the recruitment notification link >Step 3: Now, fill-up the form >Step 4: Enter all the basic information and upload scanned documents >Step 5: Make fee payment >Step 6: Download the application form and take a hard out

According to NDTV, 52,20,335 candidates appeared in the last edition of this exam for close to 60,000 vacancies.

