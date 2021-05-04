SSC GD Constable 2021: Notification set to be released this week at ssc.nic.in; check details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to issue the notification for the GD Constable 2021 exam this week. Earlier, the notification was to be released on 25 March.

Last month, the commission had announced that they would release the notice and begin the recruitment process from the first week of May on its official website https://ssc.nic.in/.

This recruitment drive aims at filling vacancies for the posts in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Constable (General Duty), Assam Rifles.

Eligibility Criteria for SSC GD Constable:

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have matriculation or 10th Class pass certificate from a recognised board or university.

Age Limit: Interested candidate should be from 18 to 23 years of age

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of online exam, Physical Test, and Medical Exam. Applicants, whose online applications are found to be in order, will be called to appear in the Computer Based Examination (CBE).

Exam Pattern: As per the commission, there will be a total of 100 questions. The exam will be divided into 4 parts: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English/ Hindi. All four sections will have 25 questions carrying one mark each.

The total duration of the exam is 1 hour and 30 min. After the selection of the candidate, a merit list (separately for men and women) will be released on the official website.

Candidates who are interested in the SSC GD Constable vacancies are advised to keep a check on the website for further updates and information.

