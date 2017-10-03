SSC CHSL 2016 Tier 2 Results to be Declared on October 18, a Week Earlier Than Scheduled Date, on ssc.nic.in

New Delhi, Oct 3: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the results of tier two of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2016 on October 18 instead of October 26 at the official website ssc.nic.in. SSC has preponed the result declaration date to almost a week earlier than the scheduled date. The descriptive type CHSL 2016 Tier 2 exam […]

New Delhi, Oct 3: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the results of tier two of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2016 on October 18 instead of October 26 at the official website ssc.nic.in. SSC has preponed the result declaration date to almost a week earlier than the scheduled date. The descriptive type CHSL 2016 Tier 2 exam was held on July 9 to fill up various government posts and vacancies. The year, the SSC had released 5000 posts notifications. Now that only 15 days are left for the declaration of the SSC CHSL 2016 tier 2 results, candidates must prepare for the next phase of the selection process.

The candidates who had appeared for the SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam can check their results at ssc.nic.in. The result for SSC CHSL 2016 tier 1 exam was declared on June 2. Out of 3,057,993 candidates, a total of 53,201 had it. Cut off score in the general category was 127.50.

HERE’S HOW YOU CAN CHECK THE SSC CHSL 2016 TIER II RESULTS

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results at official website ssc.nic.in

Click on the link of SSC CHSL 2016 Tier II result

Download the .pdf format file

Check your roll number

Save it for future reference

The final result for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) examination 2015 will be declared on October 16.