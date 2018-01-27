SSB rescues three Nepalese children from Bihar

Patna/New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has rescued three minor Nepalese children from Bihar's Sitamarhi district and arrested a trafficker who was taking them to Mumbai to push them into child labour, an official said on Saturday.

A team of 20th Battalion of the paramilitary force rescued the children on Thursday from Bairang Railway Station in Sitamarhi and also nabbed Md. Momin Aalam, a resident of Rautahat district in Nepal, for the offence. Aalam was later handed over to railway police.

"All the rescued minor boys belong to Nepal. They were being taken to Mumbai for child labour in bag stitching factory. They have been handed over to NGO Childline in Sitamarhi," an SSB official said.

The SSB, which is mandated to guard 1,751 km India-Nepal and 699 km India-Bhutan borders, this year so far has rescued 49 victims and apprehended 20 human traffickers in eight cases. It also rescued 628 victims and apprehended 169 human traffickers in 159 cases last year.

