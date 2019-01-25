SSB denies digging trench near India-Nepal border

New Delhi/Kathmandu, Jan 25 (IANS) Border guards Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Friday refuted the allegations of Nepalese authorities that the force has been digging a trench near the no-man's land between India and Nepal and clarified that the digging is being done by the Forest Department as a conservation measure to protect animals.

"A project is going on in the forest area along the border on Indian side. The project was started by the Uttar Pradesh's Forest Department. SSB has no role in it. As it is a forest area, SSB personnel don't go there. What we know so far is the project is related to conservation efforts to protect the animals," an SSB official, requesting anonymity, told IANS.

SSB's clarification came after Nepalese authorities claimed that the Indian border guards are digging a trench near the no-man's land and constructing an embankment like structure.

It was also reported that the people residing across the border on Nepal side have complained that the structure would inundate their homes during the monsoons.

