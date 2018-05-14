SSA teachers injured after police uses force against them in Srinagar

Hundreds of teachers working under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan staged a protest at Press Enclave Srinagar to press for their demands. Soon after the teachers started March towards Jehangir Chowk for civil secretariat ‘Gherao’, police resorted to cane-charging in which many teachers sustained injuries. The police also used water cannons to thwart teachers protest march. Pertinently, the salary of Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers is pending from over three months. These teachers were protesting demands from the state government to de-link SSA teachers’ salary from funds received from the government of India.