SRK's 'Zero' will be Sridevi's last film

On Saturday, Sridevi, who was known to be India's first lady superstar, breathed her last in Dubai. In recent years, she had gained more fame for her performance in 'English Vinglish' and 'Mom'. According to reports, she will have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film 'Zero'. The report further mentioned that Sridevi will play herself onscreen and will share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor one last time. The scene will be a party sequence in the movie. Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are the original cast of the film. 'Zero' is expected to release in December.