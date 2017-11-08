SRK wants this cricketer's daughter in his KKR side

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Bollywood actor and sports enthusiast Shah Rukh Khan had an interesting conversation with the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir on Twitter.

The actor, who is a co-owner of the IPL (Indian Premier League) team Kolkata Knight Riders, had an adorable request from Gambhir.

Gambhir posted a video of him playing a couple of deliveries from his daughter at her school.

He captioned the adorable video, "High pressure job facing my daughter Aazeen's bowling at her school. Hell, even she knows d line has to be outside d off stump vs papa!!"

Khan who is well known for his sense of humor, replied to Gambhir's tweet and wrote, "Get her to bowl for KKR please. Big hug."

Gambhir (4132) is fourth in the list of leading run-scorers in the IPL behind Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Shah Rukh Khan co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders with Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, the owner of the Mehta Group.

SRK was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' co-starring Anushka Sharma and is now busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's yet-untitled film, in which he plays the role of a dwarf. (ANI)