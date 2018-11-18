SRK 'unofficially' declares himself as ambassador of Air India

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday "unofficially" declared himself as the ambassador of state-run carrier Air India. Heaping praise for Air India, Khan said that he had a hospitable, warm and beautiful journey onboard the airline. He also thanked the ground staff and the pilots for a hospitable journey. "Unofficially and Unabashedly I want to declare myself the ambassador of @airindiain. Thank u to the ground staff and the wonderful pilots for a hospitable warm and beautiful journey.Maharaja, Maharaja hi hota hai.," Khan tweeted.