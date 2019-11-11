SRK, Shahid Kapoor & Bachchans at Mukesh Ambani’s Family Function

It was a star-studded affair at Mukesh Ambani’s sister Nita Kothari’s daughter Nayantara’s pre-wedding party. From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shahid and Mira Kapoor, many Bollywood celebrities attended the bash. While Aishwarya looked stunning in a red salwar suit, Mira Rajput turned heads in a mauve saree. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan looked smart in black, while Shahid opted for a white kurta.
