SRK, Rahman meet Twitter CEO

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman met Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, with Rahman calling it an "inspiring" meeting.

Shah Rukh on Wednesday evening shared a photograph with Dorsey. The two are seated in a yogic position with their eyes closed.

The "Dear Zindagi" star captioned the image: "Today Jack made me realise with his calm demeanour and composed, nearly meditative mindset 'that all work and no pray, would make Jack a dull boy'. Thanks for dropping in and also team Twitter for a lively evening. Have a happy stay in India."

Rahman posted an image of Dorsey and himself and wrote: "Had an inspiring meeting with Jack."

The meeting between the Bollywood personalities and Dorsey took place after the Twitter official met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dorsey on Monday met Congress President Rahul Gandi and also addressed students at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi where he spoke on several issues, including the spread of misinfomation on Twitter.

Dorsey also met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

--IANS

dc/rb/mr