SRK meets Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and family

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family in Mumbai on Tuesday. Trudeau and his family were seen donning Indian attire. The Canadian PM wore a 'Sherwani' and his wife looked elegant in a white 'saree.' Earlier, Trudeau and his family visited the Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, and Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati. Trudeau is on a visit to India, which aims to strengthen the bilateral ties between both nations.