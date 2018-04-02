SRK likely to be present at KKR's opening game at Eden

Kolkata, April 2 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could be boosted by the presence of principal owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan cheering the team from the stands when they kickstart their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

It was learnt from sources that Shah Rukh is likely to attend the first game as after that he would be busy shooting for his forthcoming film 'Zero'.

"If he has to come he will attend the first home game on April 8. After that, he will be busy shooting for his film and only if we make the knockout stages can he attend the games," the source said.

Shah Rukh has been shooting in the US for Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Ever since the inception of the IPL in 2008, Shah Rukh has been a constant feature in KKR home and away games.

The Dinesh Karthik-led KKR, meanwhile, played a practice match at Eden on Monday with the likes of Australian big-hitter Chris Lynn, mystery spinner Sunil Narine seen in full tilt.

Skipper Karthik, head coach Jacques Kallis and bowling coach Heath Streak were seen having a chat with former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly and pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee.

Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson, who joined the squad on Monday, did not attend practice.

Earlier in the day, England all-rounder Tom Curran was roped in as replacement for Mitchell Starc, the injured Australian pacer.

--IANS

dm/gau/vm