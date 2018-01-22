SRK hopes to find warmth in cold Davos

Davos, Jan 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is in Davos to receive an honour at the 24th Annual Crystal Awards, hopes to feel the warmth of love and friendship in the alpine resort town. He is also looking forward to his "fan moment" with other star awardees Elton John and Cate Blanchett.

"Bhai sahib kaafi thand hai (It's quite cold)!!! Hope to find some love and friendship to keep me warm here. Thank you World Economic Forum for the honour and for having me over. Davos diaries," Shah Rukh tweeted on Monday.

His post was accompanied by a photograph featuring the actor with a pristine white snow-clad landscape as the backdrop.

Shah Rukh will be honoured at the 24th Annual Crystal Awards -- as part of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) 48th Annual Meeting here -- for his leadership in championing children's and women's rights in India, on Monday night.

Actor-director Cate Blanchett and singer Elton John are the other awardees this year.

In another tweet, Shah Rukh wrote: "Honoured to receive the WEF's 24th Crystal Award, together with Elton John and Cate Blanchett. My fan moment!!"

Shah Rukh, one of Hindi cinema's most globally known faces, is being feted as he is a founder of the non-profit Meer Foundation, which provides support to female victims of acid attacks and major burn injuries through medical treatment, legal aid, vocational training, rehabilitation and livelihood support.

He has also been responsible for the creation of specialised children's hospital wards and has supported child care centres with free boarding for children undergoing cancer treatment.

In an earlier statement, Shah Rukh said: "I consider my work with these heroic and beautiful women a great privilege as it imparts dignity and purpose to my life. I hope to spread awareness of the unparalleled heroism of these ladies and reach out to others in order to carry this work to its conclusion."

This year, the World Economic Forum will have the first Indian Prime Minister participating since 1997. Narendra Modi will address the plenary session of the prestigious global business meet.

--IANS

rb/bg